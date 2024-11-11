Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.96.

Home Depot stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.51. The company had a trading volume of 750,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,115. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $287.24 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.19 and its 200-day moving average is $364.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

