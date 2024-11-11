HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $690.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $626.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.26.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $656.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.61, a PEG ratio of 8,729.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.09. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

