i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

