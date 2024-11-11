IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,918 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of IAC worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 148,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.