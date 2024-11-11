ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 846,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 764,569 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.