Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $271.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.66 and a 1-year high of $277.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

