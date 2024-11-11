Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BALT opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $678.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

