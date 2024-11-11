InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.13. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

