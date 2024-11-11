InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.13. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
