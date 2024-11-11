Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Acquires A$140,895.00 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Morten Falkenberg acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$31.31 ($20.74) per share, with a total value of A$140,895.00 ($93,307.95).

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

