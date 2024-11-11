Insider Buying: Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Senior Officer Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Wesley Emmerson Whymark bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Inventus Mining Price Performance
Inventus Mining stock opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.
About Inventus Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inventus Mining
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.