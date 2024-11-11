Insider Buying: Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Senior Officer Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Wesley Emmerson Whymark bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

Inventus Mining stock opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.