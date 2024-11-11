Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $293,222.40 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Incyte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INCY opened at $83.38 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

