Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $497,566.74 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $497,566.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,311,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

