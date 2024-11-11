Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,971 shares in the company, valued at $314,977.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SunOpta by 77.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,538,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 751,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.