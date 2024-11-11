Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $67,512.36 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $67,512.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,051.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.86.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.