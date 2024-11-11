Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,079 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,559,000 after acquiring an additional 687,817 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.44 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

