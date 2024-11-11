International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue $1.67 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $213.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

