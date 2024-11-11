Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 214.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

