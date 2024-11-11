Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

