Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

