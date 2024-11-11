Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 7144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

