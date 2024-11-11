Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 7144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

