Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 7144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
