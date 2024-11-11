Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $515.58 and last traded at $514.25. Approximately 7,800,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,275,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.14.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
