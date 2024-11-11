Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $515.58 and last traded at $514.25. Approximately 7,800,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,275,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.14.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.94.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 334,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

