Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 6.7% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ remained flat at $68.57 during trading hours on Monday. 279,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

