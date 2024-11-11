Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schneider National (SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

10/9/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Schneider National is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 481,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 695,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 87.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 23.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

