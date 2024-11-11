Investors Purchase High Volume of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the average daily volume of 208 call options.

Institutional Trading of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 410,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.