Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $119.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 332.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.47%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.