iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Lifted by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

