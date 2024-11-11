iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Position Raised by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $192,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of IHAK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,527. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

