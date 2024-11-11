iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Fountainhead AM LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.80. 7,742,064 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

