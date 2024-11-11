iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 153736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PICK. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
