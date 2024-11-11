iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 153736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PICK. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.