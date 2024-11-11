iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.94 and last traded at $93.36, with a volume of 1678034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.47.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

