iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.