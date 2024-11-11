iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.79 and a one year high of $238.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.