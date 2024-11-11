iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73,966 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 279,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,886,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

