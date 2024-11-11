iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.50% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

