iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.