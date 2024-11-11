iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.58 and last traded at $73.91, with a volume of 379450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,190,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

