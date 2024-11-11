Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $179.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

