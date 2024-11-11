Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 3.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $146.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

