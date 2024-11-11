Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

