Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

