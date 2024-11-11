Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.