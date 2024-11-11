Jag Capital Management LLC Has $22.47 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $72.30 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

