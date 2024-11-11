Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $852.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,002 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 969,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 275.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 783,963 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 147.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 506,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 301,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

