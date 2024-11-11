Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,002 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 969,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 275.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 783,963 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 147.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 506,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 301,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.