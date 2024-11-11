JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,562,776. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,562,776. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,812,995.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,031 shares of company stock worth $3,618,247 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after purchasing an additional 523,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JFrog by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after buying an additional 593,478 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.