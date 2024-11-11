John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

