JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Stock Price

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRI. UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Centuri alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centuri

Centuri Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CTRI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 8,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Centuri during the second quarter worth about $880,000.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.