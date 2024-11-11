JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Price Target to $7.00

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

