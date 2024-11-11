Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises 1.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $132.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

