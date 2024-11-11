Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $121.09 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

