Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kaltura alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kaltura

Kaltura Price Performance

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 139.50% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.